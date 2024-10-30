Joburg Motorist Kills Three Hijackers To Save His Toyota Hilux
South African police have provided new details about a shooting on the N1, where a motorist shot and killed three alleged hijackers at the Diepkloof interchange in Soweto, Gauteng.
The three suspected hijackers were declared dead on Tuesday, with their bodies covered in foil next to a white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie.
Reports from The Star newspaper described how the armed civilian defended himself against a group of suspected hijackers, resulting in a deadly confrontation at the interchange.
Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that the motorist was driving when he was approached by individuals in two vehicles claiming to be police officers. Said Nevhuhulwi:
It is alleged that a man was driving on the highway when occupants on two different vehicles signalled him to stop and showed him what looked like a police appointment certificate.
When he stopped, three males from the red Kia Rio vehicle approached and told him there is something wrong under his car.
When he bent to check, he was pointed with a knife and instructed not to move as they wanted his car and not him.
The motorist who had a firearm on his waist immediately responded and started shooting.
The suspects from another vehicle, a blue Ford Focus, also shot back while driving off. Three suspects were declared dead on the scene.
She said that police in Gauteng are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, and attempted hijacking.
Motorists in Gauteng are advised to remain vigilant while driving and to report any suspicious activities.
