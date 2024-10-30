Joburg Motorist Kills Three Hijackers To Save His Toyota Hilux

6 minutes ago Wed, 30 Oct 2024 07:23:44 GMT

South African police have provided new details about a shooting on the N1, where a motorist shot and killed three alleged hijackers at the Diepkloof interchange in Soweto, Gauteng.

The three suspected hijackers were declared dead on Tuesday, with their bodies covered in foil next to a white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie.

Reports from The Star newspaper described how the armed civilian defended himself against a group of suspected hijackers, resulting in a deadly confrontation at the interchange.

