Mighty Warriors Eliminated From 2024 COSAFA Women’s Cup
Zimbabwe’s national senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors, has been eliminated from the 2024 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women’s Soccer Championship.
The Mighty Warriors initially led Group D but ultimately finished second, falling behind Mozambique, who qualified for the semi-finals.
Mozambique topped the group with four points after a dramatic late equaliser from Cidalia Cuta in their final game against Lesotho, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.
Lesotho’s Nthabeleng Potsane scored the opener, briefly putting Zimbabwe at the top of the group on head-to-head results.
Mozambique had a goal disallowed and created multiple chances but failed to score more, while Lesotho’s Moseme Khashane was sent off.
Mozambique, who eliminated Zimbabwe last year, is the only semi-finalist yet to win the championship.
South Africa is the record seven-time winner, while Zambia (2022) and Malawi (2023) each have one title.
Zimbabwe finished the competition with three points, suffering from their opening match loss to Mozambique (0-1).
They rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Lesotho but needed Mozambique to lose their last game to advance.
Hopes for progression were high when Lesotho led 1-0 for much of the second half, but Mozambique’s late equaliser dashed those hopes and secured their progression to the semi-finals.
Sithethelelwe Sibanda was in charge of the Mighty Warriors squad following her appointment in September.
More: Pindula News