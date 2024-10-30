Mighty Warriors Eliminated From 2024 COSAFA Women’s Cup

Lesotho’s Nthabeleng Potsane scored the opener, briefly putting Zimbabwe at the top of the group on head-to-head results.

Mozambique had a goal disallowed and created multiple chances but failed to score more, while Lesotho’s Moseme Khashane was sent off.

Mozambique, who eliminated Zimbabwe last year, is the only semi-finalist yet to win the championship.

South Africa is the record seven-time winner, while Zambia (2022) and Malawi (2023) each have one title.

Zimbabwe finished the competition with three points, suffering from their opening match loss to Mozambique (0-1).

They rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Lesotho but needed Mozambique to lose their last game to advance.

Hopes for progression were high when Lesotho led 1-0 for much of the second half, but Mozambique’s late equaliser dashed those hopes and secured their progression to the semi-finals.

Sithethelelwe Sibanda was in charge of the Mighty Warriors squad following her appointment in September.

