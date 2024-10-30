Ramaphosa Urged To Fire Steenhuisen And Schreiber To Protect South Africa's Sovereignty

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has brazenly thrown down the gauntlet, openly challenging the sovereignty of South Africa and the authority of its Head of State. In the wake of the 16th BRICS Summit, Leon Schreiber, a DA minister responsible for oversight of the Department of Home Affairs, unilaterally signed and publicly announced visa-free access for Ukrainian diplomatic, official, and service passport holders. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 He did this without consulting the Department of International Relations and Cooperation or the Office of the President. This flagrant disregard for governmental protocols is a direct affront to our nation’s foreign policy stance.

Schutte also asserted that Steenhuisen did not attend the recent BRICS summit in Russia, which was crucial for discussions on food security and agriculture—areas directly related to his portfolio. She said:

Adding to this defiance, John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture and leader of the DA, failed to attend the recent BRICS summit in Russia—a vital forum for cooperation on food security, agriculture, and sustainable development. His absence is unprecedented, particularly given that the summit focused on issues directly tied to his portfolio. Equally alarming is his public criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, openly undermining the President’s authority and South Africa’s commitment to BRICS. This blatant dissent is a calculated attempt by Steenhuisen to steer the nation away from its strategic alliances, align with Western narratives, and uphold unipolarity.

Schutte argued that the actions of Schreiber, Steenhuisen, and the DA raise concerns about their motivations, suggesting that factors beyond “white arrogance” embolden them to disregard established rules and prioritise their agendas over national interests. She added:

The DA’s opposition to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill was, in retrospect, a warning shot. When Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube boycotted its signing ceremony in September this year, the party’s defiance of government reforms was laid bare. The BELA Bill aims to centralise school policies, regulate home schooling, lower the starting school age, and ban corporal punishment, promoting inclusivity. Gwarube’s absence was a clear stand against the bill’s intent to centralise certain powers within the Department of Basic Education and promote inclusivity. Framing the bill as an infringement on provincial rights, the DA positioned itself as a defender of decentralised authority. This boycott marked the DA’s strategic effort to challenge the ANC-led government’s authority, positioning itself with conservative interests and setting a tone of resistance to transformative policies.

Schutte urged Ramaphosa to take decisive action against what she describes as “insubordination,” asserting that Steenhuisen and Schreiber must not be allowed to operate unchecked.

She contended that their actions warrant immediate dismissal to protect South Africa’s sovereignty and restore the integrity of its foreign policy.

Schutte warned that failing to act would set a dangerous precedent, signalling an alarming tolerance for defiance that could further weaken governmental cohesion and diminish the country’s standing on the global stage.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment