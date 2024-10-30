Reconstructed Mbare Market To Accommodate 10,000 Traders - Government

The Government will intervene through a number of initiatives which include the following: provision of immediate relief in the form of livelihood support (safety nets) such as cash transfers, payment of school fees and psychosocial support and child protection; immediate resuscitation of businesses through loans, grants and other stimulus packages to assist traders with restocking of goods; provision of alternative and conducive workspace-the Harare City Council has offered the open space opposite Carter House as an alternative while reconstruction is taking place; economic empowerment programmes that support stakeholders in rebuilding their businesses and promoting economic stability; and upgrading market infrastructure to densification using two or three storey buildings and enhancing emergency response systems to prevent future fire disasters (long term).

An assessment carried out by Government established that a total of 4 695 traders (1 511 stall operators and 3 184 lessees) were directly affected by the disaster, which had a negative bearing on the livelihoods of 23 000 people. A three (3) floor model design is being proposed at the Mbare Musika Traders Market whereby businesses will be classified and accommodated on all the three levels. The reconstructed main market will accommodate at least 10 000 traders.

Work on the reconstruction of the new Mbare Musika Traders Market is expected to take seven (7) months to complete, effective November 2024. The Mbare Musika Traders Market project will serve to pilot the Smart Market concept.

The objective of the Smart Market concept is the enhancement of trading environment through provision of safe and modern facilities.