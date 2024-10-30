Two Pangolin Poachers Jailed For 9 Years

12 minutes ago Wed, 30 Oct 2024 08:26:41 GMT

Two men from Bikita and Marondera respectively, were each sentenced to 9 years in prison by a Mutare magistrate after being caught with a pangolin.

Pangolins are specially protected animals under the Parks and Wildlife Act, and possessing one illegally can result in severe penalties, including a mandatory minimum sentence of 9 years imprisonment.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tapiwa Machaya (43) from Bikita and Rodrick Murambisi (32) from Marondera appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

