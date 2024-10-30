Two Pangolin Poachers Jailed For 9 Years
Two men from Bikita and Marondera respectively, were each sentenced to 9 years in prison by a Mutare magistrate after being caught with a pangolin.
Pangolins are specially protected animals under the Parks and Wildlife Act, and possessing one illegally can result in severe penalties, including a mandatory minimum sentence of 9 years imprisonment.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tapiwa Machaya (43) from Bikita and Rodrick Murambisi (32) from Marondera appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.
On July 16, 2024, CID Mutare received information that the accused had a pangolin and were looking for a buyer.
Detectives, posing as buyers, contacted Murambisi using a number provided by a whistleblower and arranged to meet at Manica Skyview Hotel.
The detectives observed Murambisi disembarking from a Toyota Aqua and invited him into their vehicle. He stated he needed US$6,000 for the pangolin. The first accused, Machaya, was waiting nearby with a brown satchel.
Once the price was agreed upon, the detectives revealed their identities and searched, discovering a pangolin in a brown sack within Machaya’s satchel.
The accused could not produce a permit authorising them to possess the pangolin, leading to their arrest. The pangolin, weighing 4.2 kg and valued at US$5,000, was recovered.