GNU Must Deliver Or ANC Risks Losing Ground to MK Party, Says Patriotic Alliance Leader

McKenzie said that before the May 29 elections, he shared a stage with John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance; Velenkosini Hlabisa, leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP); and Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA, during a discussion about the MK Party’s prospects. He said:

All of them on the stage said he was not a threat. I then said they are all lying, they are not living in reality. Zuma is going to be a force to be reckoned with, Zuma is going to come like a tornado. Well, the rest is history…

If you think Zuma is going to come through like a tornado, he is going through in 2026 like a tsunami. Zuma is working day and night.

People don’t want to hear this, but we must be realistic about it. Zuma is bringing in whatever you call them, “State Capture” guys, criminals, he is bringing in people with a following and that is what politics is about.

McKenzie said that politics was about a huge following and warned the African National Congress (ANC) that if it was not careful, Zuma’s MK Party would be the country’s biggest party. He said:

If they (the ANC) are not careful, Zuma is going to become the biggest party and the GNU is the only thing that can stop Zuma, not the ANC.