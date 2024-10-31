ZIFA Warns Against Unauthorised Coaching Courses

Please be advised that ZIFA does NOT endorse or organize any courses, workshops, or events unless they are communicated through our official channels.

For your safety and to avoid scams, only attend ZIFA events that are announced via our official website and verified social media platforms. Do not trust any other sources that claim affiliation with us.

Any unauthorized use of ZIFA’s name and logo is illegal and may result in prosecution. We are committed to protecting our community and the integrity of the Zimbabwe Football Association.

In one unauthorised course, the organisers were charging US$150 for aspiring coaches who wished to participate in a so-called Level One soccer coaching course scheduled from November 4 to 12, 2024, at Sakubva Primary School in Mutare.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment