33 Grammes Of Gold Stolen In Chinhoyi Home Robbery
A resident of Chinhoyi was robbed of 33 grammes of gold, US$200 in cash, two cellphones, and a vehicle by six armed assailants on Thursday morning.
The robbers were reportedly armed with a pistol, machetes, and batons.
Police have confirmed the incident, saying the suspects drove the stolen vehicle, a white Isuzu KB250 with the registration number AEG 8270, to the residence of a second victim, where they also stole various groceries and another cellphone. Said the ZRP:
Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at two homesteads in Bvudzijena Village, Chinhoyi on 31/10/24 at around 0200 hours.
Six unidentified male suspects who were armed with a pistol, machetes and button sticks, broke into a house and attacked the occupant before stealing 33 grams of gold, US$200.00 cash and two cell phones.
The suspect drove off in the first victim’s White Isuzu KB250 vehicle registration number AEG 8270 to the second victim’s place of residence where they stole various groceries and a cellphone.
Police have appealed for anyone with information that may assist in identifying the suspects to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News