Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

33 Grammes Of Gold Stolen In Chinhoyi Home Robbery

7 minutes agoFri, 01 Nov 2024 12:26:16 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
33 Grammes Of Gold Stolen In Chinhoyi Home Robbery

A resident of Chinhoyi was robbed of 33 grammes of gold, US$200 in cash, two cellphones, and a vehicle by six armed assailants on Thursday morning.

The robbers were reportedly armed with a pistol, machetes, and batons.

Police have confirmed the incident, saying the suspects drove the stolen vehicle, a white Isuzu KB250 with the registration number AEG 8270, to the residence of a second victim, where they also stole various groceries and another cellphone. Said the ZRP:

Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at two homesteads in Bvudzijena Village, Chinhoyi on 31/10/24 at around 0200 hours.

Six unidentified male suspects who were armed with a pistol, machetes and button sticks, broke into a house and attacked the occupant before stealing 33 grams of gold, US$200.00 cash and two cell phones.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

The suspect drove off in the first victim’s White Isuzu KB250 vehicle registration number AEG 8270 to the second victim’s place of residence where they stole various groceries and a cellphone.

Police have appealed for anyone with information that may assist in identifying the suspects to report at any nearest Police Station.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Armed robbersGoldChinhoyi

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback