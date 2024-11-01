33 Grammes Of Gold Stolen In Chinhoyi Home Robbery

7 minutes ago Fri, 01 Nov 2024 12:26:16 GMT

A resident of Chinhoyi was robbed of 33 grammes of gold, US$200 in cash, two cellphones, and a vehicle by six armed assailants on Thursday morning.

The robbers were reportedly armed with a pistol, machetes, and batons.

Police have confirmed the incident, saying the suspects drove the stolen vehicle, a white Isuzu KB250 with the registration number AEG 8270, to the residence of a second victim, where they also stole various groceries and another cellphone. Said the ZRP:

