Botswana Ruling Party Rejected By Voters, Early Results Show

The Umbrella for Democratic Change, led by Duma Boko, won 19 seats, while the Botswana Congress Party, headed by Dumelang Saleshando, captured seven seats.

The Botswana Patriotic Front, formed by former President Ian Khama’s supporters, secured five seats.

Boko, who is running for the third time, has urged his supporters to “maintain vigilance and discipline”.

The party with a majority in parliament has the authority to choose the president and form the government.

President Masisi, 63, was anticipated to maintain his majority and serve a second term.

Botswana is often regarded as one of Africa’s success stories, known for its wealth and stability as a democracy.

The country’s economy has been affected by a global decline in diamond demand, which constitutes over 80% of its exports.

Economic growth is forecasted to slow to 1% in 2024, down from 2.3% in 2023 and 5.5% in 2022, with unemployment rising to 27%.

