Dynamos Not Out To Spoil FC Platinum's Title Charge, Says Mablanyo

Dynamos, having fallen out of the championship race long ago, find themselves 19 points behind the leaders.

With only 41 points from 29 matches, they currently sit ninth in the standings as they head into their last five games of the season. Said Chigowe:

We are not going to spoil anyone’s party, but we also have to party ourselves. We go in there as Dynamos, a brand that needs to come to the party. These are the kind of games in which we should show our qualities. We are not under any pressure, we know FC Platinum want it desperately. When you are desperate sometimes you are forced to make some mistakes, but when you play your normal game without pressure there’s an added advantage.

In the reverse fixture, FC Platinum secured a 1-0 victory over Dynamos at Mandava, thanks to a 61st-minute goal from Wilfred Muvirimi.

Looking ahead, if Simba Bhora defeats CAPS United and FC Platinum loses to Dynamos, the gap between the two teams will widen to nine points as they enter the final three matches of the season.

This scenario would put Simba Bhora in a strong position to clinch their first PSL title, as they would need to lose all three remaining matches for FC Platinum to have a chance, while FC Platinum would need to win all their games.

Currently, FC Platinum holds a slight edge in goal difference, leading Simba Bhora by two goals.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment