Hwange Teacher Faces Arrest For Biting 23 Grade 7 Students As Punishment
A teacher based in Hwange has come under police investigation for allegedly biting his students during a lesson.
Oscar Ndlovu, 49, who teaches at Neluswi Primary School in Jambezi, is accused of biting 23 of his Grade Seven learners as a form of punishment for their inability to define a word.
The situation escalated after a 12-year-old female student reported the incident to the authorities, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.
Inspector Glory Banda, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Matabeleland North Province, confirmed the development to the Chronicle, saying the report from one of the victims revealed this alarming behaviour. He said:
I can confirm that on October 23, 2024, at 1200hrs the complainant made a report of assault at ZRP Jambezi to the effect that she was bitten by an accused person who is her school teacher.
Circumstances are that on October 3, 2024, at around 1300hrs at Neluswi Primary School in Jambezi, Ndlovu was teaching his Grade Seven class of 23 pupils.
The accused asked the class the meaning of the word “dynamic”. However, the learners failed to explain the meaning of the word and the teacher became furious.
Insp Banda said that the teacher assaulted the complainant, a female, by biting her once on the right shoulder, and also bit the 22 other learners.
The complainant reported the matter at ZRP Jambezi and Police attended the scene. Added Insp Banda:
Efforts are being made to locate other victims and record statements. Accused is yet to be arrested and the complainant was referred to Victoria Falls Hospital for medical examination.
