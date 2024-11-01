Hwange Teacher Faces Arrest For Biting 23 Grade 7 Students As Punishment

5 minutes ago Fri, 01 Nov 2024 09:23:18 GMT

A teacher based in Hwange has come under police investigation for allegedly biting his students during a lesson.

Oscar Ndlovu, 49, who teaches at Neluswi Primary School in Jambezi, is accused of biting 23 of his Grade Seven learners as a form of punishment for their inability to define a word.

The situation escalated after a 12-year-old female student reported the incident to the authorities, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.

