Peter Mokaba Stadium To Host Zimbabwe Vs Kenya AFCON Qualifier

6 minutes agoFri, 01 Nov 2024 13:13:36 GMT
Peter Mokaba Stadium To Host Zimbabwe Vs Kenya AFCON Qualifier

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially secured the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo Province, South Africa, to host the Warriors’ upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifier match against Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

The match is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, with kick-off set for 6 PM. Zimbabwe is in Group J of the AFCON qualifiers, alongside Cameroon, Namibia, and Kenya.

The two teams last met in the first leg of the qualifiers in September, which ended in a 0-0 draw at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Currently, Zimbabwe sits second in Group J, having earned eight points from four matches, just two points behind group leaders Cameroon.

Kenya, on the other hand, holds third place in the group with four points after four games, and they remain mathematically in contention for a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Due to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) strict stadium accreditation standards, both Zimbabwe and Kenya have been forced to play their AFCON qualifiers away from home.

