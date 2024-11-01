Peter Mokaba Stadium To Host Zimbabwe Vs Kenya AFCON Qualifier

6 minutes ago Fri, 01 Nov 2024 13:13:36 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially secured the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo Province, South Africa, to host the Warriors’ upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifier match against Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

The match is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, with kick-off set for 6 PM. Zimbabwe is in Group J of the AFCON qualifiers, alongside Cameroon, Namibia, and Kenya.

The two teams last met in the first leg of the qualifiers in September, which ended in a 0-0 draw at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

