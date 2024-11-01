PSL 2024 Matchday 31: Simba Bhora Hosts CAPS United, Dynamos Face FC Platinum

Both teams have four matches remaining before the season concludes, making this weekend’s MatchDay 31 fixtures crucial.

In other action, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will host relegation-threatened Bikita Minerals at Baobab Stadium.

Currently, in 15th place, Bikita Minerals has 31 points from 30 matches and is in urgent need of points to avoid relegation.

TelOne, sitting in 10th position with 38 points, will welcome Herentals College at Ascot Stadium. Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs will host Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium, and Yadah will face ZPC Kariba at Heart Stadium.

On Sunday, Chegutu Pirates, another team facing relegation, will host Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium, while Hwange takes on Manica Diamonds at the Colliery Stadium. Highlanders will also play Greenfuel at Barbourfields Stadium.

With Bikita Minerals (31 points), Hwange (29 points), Chegutu Pirates (26 points), and Arenel Movers (22 points) all in desperate need of points, the battle against relegation is heating up as the season approaches its conclusion.

