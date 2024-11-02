Maimane Warns Chamisa: Posting Bible Verses Won't Win Elections
South African opposition politician Mmusi Maimane has urged former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to “get his house in order” before aspiring to win Zimbabwe’s elections slated for 2028.
Maimane’s comments came in response to Chamisa’s post on X, where he quoted a verse from the book of Ecclesiastes.
The verse, Ecclesiastes 9:11, reflects on the unpredictable nature of life, highlighting that success is not solely determined by strength, wisdom, or skill; rather, chance and timing also play crucial roles.
Maimane, who is a member of the South African Parliament and the leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), reminded Chamisa that merely sharing Bible verses is insufficient without a concrete strategy to secure electoral victory. He wrote:
We need you to get your house in order and properly prepare for 2028. It’s not easy to remove a dominant party and it requires a strong Nehemiah strategy. Faith with one hand and action with the other.
We cannot have one family running a whole country. Zimbabwe is not a Mnangagwa franchise.
This follows ZANU PF’s push for a constitutional amendment that would extend President Mnangagwa’s current term from five years to seven, from 2028 to 2030.
One of the key resolutions from the recent ZANU PF 21st National People’s Conference held last week was to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office. The party said:
The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF Party, His Excellency, Cde. Dr E. D. Mnangagwa’s term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of ZANU PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030.
The Party and Government should, therefore, set in motion the necessary amendments to the National Constitution so as to give effect to this resolution.
