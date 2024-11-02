Maimane Warns Chamisa: Posting Bible Verses Won't Win Elections

7 minutes ago Sat, 02 Nov 2024 07:32:03 GMT

South African opposition politician Mmusi Maimane has urged former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to “get his house in order” before aspiring to win Zimbabwe’s elections slated for 2028.

Maimane’s comments came in response to Chamisa’s post on X, where he quoted a verse from the book of Ecclesiastes.

The verse, Ecclesiastes 9:11, reflects on the unpredictable nature of life, highlighting that success is not solely determined by strength, wisdom, or skill; rather, chance and timing also play crucial roles.

