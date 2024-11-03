Pindula|Search Pindula
Mabvuku Turn-off Bribe-taking Police Officers Arrested

7 minutes agoSun, 03 Nov 2024 13:27:47 GMT
Mabvuku Turn-off Bribe-taking Police Officers Arrested

Police have confirmed the arrest of two officers caught in a viral video taking bribes from motorists on the Harare-Mutare Road near the Mabvuku turn-off.

The video, which lasts over five minutes, was recorded by a motorist on Saturday, October 2, and has since gone viral.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 3, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva, saying they are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges. Reads the statement:

ZRP UPDATE ON VIRAL SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF POLICE OFFICERS TAKING BRIBES AT MABVUKU TURN-OFF, HARARE

Reference is made to the viral social media post which clearly showed two police officers on a Zimbabwe Republic Police motorbike taking bribes from pirate kombis, taxis and registered public service vehicles along Harare-Mutare Road, Mabvuku turn-off.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva have been arrested and are now in detention.

They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges. These are bad apples who do not deserve to be serving in the Police Service.

The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

