Mabvuku Turn-off Bribe-taking Police Officers Arrested

7 minutes ago Sun, 03 Nov 2024 13:27:47 GMT

Police have confirmed the arrest of two officers caught in a viral video taking bribes from motorists on the Harare-Mutare Road near the Mabvuku turn-off.

The video, which lasts over five minutes, was recorded by a motorist on Saturday, October 2, and has since gone viral.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 3, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva, saying they are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges. Reads the statement:

