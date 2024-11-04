Five Arrested In Harare For Illegally Selling Starlink Kits
Five men were arrested in Harare on Saturday allegedly for possessing Starlink kits without a valid licence, reported The Herald.
The suspects are Polite Jamba (28), Ngoni Mandiwo (29), Denver Ndebele (26), Tinotenda Vambe (26), and Lennin Mhiripiri (26). They are scheduled to appear in Court this Monday.
According to a police report, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Highlands received information that the two accused persons, Ndebele and Mandiwo, were selling Starlink kits at shop number 1 Easy Walk Mall in the CBD.
Acting on a tip-off, the detectives went to the specified address and found the suspects in possession of two Starlink Gen 2 kits without valid licenses.
The suspects were arrested and taken to CID Highlands for further processing. The total value of the seized goods is US$900. Reads the report:
On the same date the suspects, Jamba, Vambe and Mhiripiri were approached by detectives purporting to be potential customers and were found in possession of 1 by Starlink Mini kit without a licence and were arrested and escorted to CID Highlands for further management. Total value recovered is US$450.
Meanwhile, the Government has called on people who previously imported Starlink kits without a license to regularise their kits with licensed entities.
Aura Group and TelOne, are authorised to resell Starlink Low Earth Orbit internet constellation services in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News