Five Arrested In Harare For Illegally Selling Starlink Kits

6 minutes ago Mon, 04 Nov 2024 04:25:33 GMT

Five men were arrested in Harare on Saturday allegedly for possessing Starlink kits without a valid licence, reported The Herald.

The suspects are Polite Jamba (28), Ngoni Mandiwo (29), Denver Ndebele (26), Tinotenda Vambe (26), and Lennin Mhiripiri (26). They are scheduled to appear in Court this Monday.

According to a police report, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Highlands received information that the two accused persons, Ndebele and Mandiwo, were selling Starlink kits at shop number 1 Easy Walk Mall in the CBD.

