PSL 2024 MatchDay 31 Results: Highlanders Crush Greenfuel, Simba Bhora Overcome CAPS United

At Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum relinquished their Castle Lager Premiership title after settling for a 1-1 draw at home against newcomers Bikita Minerals.

Takunda Benhura equalised for Ngezi Platinum Stars in the 67th minute, cancelling out a first-half goal from the visitors.

With only 59 points possible if they win their remaining four matches, Ngezi Platinum trails title favourites Simba Bhora, who now sit at 63 points.

At Heart Stadium, Yadah and ZPC Kariba played to a 1-1 draw, with two long-range efforts scored within four minutes of the first half.

Stanley Ngala put ZPC Kariba ahead with a shot from outside the box in the 26th minute, but Mandla Mlilo responded for Yadah just four minutes later, as his attempted cross found its way into the top corner.

At Luveve Stadium, bottom-placed Arenel Movers were officially relegated after suffering a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Bulawayo City.

Migoz Svinurayi scored the decisive goal early in the match, heading in a cross from Jameson Masaza just nine minutes in.

Meanwhile, at Ascot Stadium, Herentals secured a crucial 1-0 victory over TelOne, keeping their hopes of a top-four finish alive while putting the Wi-Fi Boys deeper into the relegation battle.

On Sunday, FC Platinum’s hope of clinching the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title has been shattered after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

The match was decided by a two-minute blitz in the first half, with Emmanuel Ziocha and Valentine Kadonzvo finding the back of the net for Dynamos, leaving the Norman Mapeza-coached FC Platinum side stunned.

At the Colliery Stadium, Hwange fought valiantly in a bid to avoid relegation, securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Manica Diamonds in a must-win encounter for the coal miners.

Goals from Marcelline Mlilo and defender Raymond Uchena propelled Chipangano to 32 points, just three points behind Bulawayo Chiefs, who currently sit in 14th position.

Manica Diamonds’ consolation goal came from Jeffrey Takunda, who scored from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders celebrated their biggest win of the season, dedicating the victory to their late chief executive, Sihlangu Dlodlo, who was laid to rest on Saturday.

Lynoth Chikuhwa shone with a hat-trick, while Marvin Sibanda contributed a fourth goal, sealing a well-deserved 4-0 win over Greenfuel.

At Baobab Stadium, relegation-threatened Chegutu Pirates recorded their third consecutive victory in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, defeating Chicken Inn 2-1.

Lewis Milanzi opened the scoring early for Chegutu Pirates, but Mpumelelo Bhebhe equalised shortly after. Veteran striker Raphael Manuvire then restored the lead for Pirates just before halftime.

Matchday 31 results at a glance:

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Chicken Inn

Dynamos 2-0 FC Platinum

Hwange 2-1 Manica Diamonds

Highlanders 4-0 Greenfuel

Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Telone 0-1 Herentals

Simba Bhora 2-1 CAPS United

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Arenel Movers

Yadah 1-1 ZPC Kariba

