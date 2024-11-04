SRC Suspends Director-General, Eltah Nengomasha

According to the SRC, Sebastian Garikai will take on the duties of Acting Director-General, a role he had previously fulfilled before Nengomasha’s appointment. Reads the statement:

Please take note that pending the finalisation of a Hearing, the Director-General of the SRC has been suspended. Mr Sebastian Garikai will assume the role of Director-General in an Acting capacity until further notice.

Nengomasha became the Director-General of the SRC in March 2023.

