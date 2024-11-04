SRC Suspends Director-General, Eltah Nengomasha
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended director-general Eltah Nengomasha last week, pending a disciplinary hearing.
The reasons behind Nengomasha’s suspension have not been disclosed.
SRC board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa confirmed the development in a brief statement.
According to the SRC, Sebastian Garikai will take on the duties of Acting Director-General, a role he had previously fulfilled before Nengomasha’s appointment. Reads the statement:
Please take note that pending the finalisation of a Hearing, the Director-General of the SRC has been suspended.
Mr Sebastian Garikai will assume the role of Director-General in an Acting capacity until further notice.
Nengomasha became the Director-General of the SRC in March 2023.
