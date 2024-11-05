ARTUZ Welcomes Civil Servants' Bonus Announcement, Pleads For Fair Compensation
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has welcomed the government’s decision to release annual bonuses for public sector workers in two instalments.
However, the union believes this gesture does not adequately address the ongoing economic hardships that teachers and civil servants are experiencing.
In a statement issued on November 5, ARTUZ said rising inflation and the increasing cost of living have eroded teachers’ purchasing power.
They stressed that recent salary adjustments and promised bonuses are insufficient to meet the challenges faced by educators. ARTUZ said:
Staggering the payments may help ease strain on banking systems, but it does little to resolve the immediate and pressing challenges experienced by our members.
Teachers face unique struggles, including low and inconsistent salaries, poor working conditions, and limited access to essential services.
The announced salary adjustment, though an effort to offset devaluation, has not been sufficient to safeguard teachers’ purchasing power amid relentless inflation and rising costs of living.
The piecemeal approach to addressing the needs of public servants, particularly those in rural education, highlights a persistent issue of undervaluation of teachers’ contributions to national development.
ARTUZ remains committed to advocating for meaningful reforms that truly reflect the hard work and dedication of Zimbabwe’s teachers, who are integral to the nation’s future.
The union urged the government to focus on sustainable solutions that provide fair compensation, timely payment, and improved working conditions for all public sector workers.
ARTUZ is committed to tirelessly advocating for the fair treatment of teachers and the provision of quality education in rural Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News