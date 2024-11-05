ARTUZ Welcomes Civil Servants' Bonus Announcement, Pleads For Fair Compensation

6 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 07:34:51 GMT

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has welcomed the government’s decision to release annual bonuses for public sector workers in two instalments.

However, the union believes this gesture does not adequately address the ongoing economic hardships that teachers and civil servants are experiencing.

In a statement issued on November 5, ARTUZ said rising inflation and the increasing cost of living have eroded teachers’ purchasing power.

Feedback