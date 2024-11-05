Botswana Declares One-and-a-Half-Day Public Holiday For President's Inauguration

This decision aims to provide Batswana with the opportunity to attend the inauguration ceremony of the 6th President of Botswana.

In addition to the public holiday, Thursday, November 7, 2024, has been designated as a half day. This allowance is intended to facilitate safe travel for long-distance travellers heading to Gaborone to participate in the historic inauguration event on the 8th of November, 2024.

Baaitse encouraged Batswana to plan their travel to Gaborone and participate in the celebration of “this significant occasion in our nation’s history.”

