Botswana Declares One-and-a-Half-Day Public Holiday For President's Inauguration
Botswana has declared a one-and-a-half-day paid public holiday to celebrate the inauguration of the country’s new President, Duma Gideon Boko.
In a statement released on Tuesday, November 5, government spokesperson Montlenyane Baaitse announced that Thursday, November 7, will be a half day, while Friday, November 8, has been officially designated as a full-paid public holiday. Said Baaitse:
The public is informed that the President of the Republic of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, has officially declared Friday the 8th of November 2024 as a paid public holiday.Feedback
This decision aims to provide Batswana with the opportunity to attend the inauguration ceremony of the 6th President of Botswana.
In addition to the public holiday, Thursday, November 7, 2024, has been designated as a half day. This allowance is intended to facilitate safe travel for long-distance travellers heading to Gaborone to participate in the historic inauguration event on the 8th of November, 2024.
Baaitse encouraged Batswana to plan their travel to Gaborone and participate in the celebration of “this significant occasion in our nation’s history.”
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals