Equatorial Guinea Shaken By Major Sex Scandal

The footage, found in his personal office, appears to have been recorded with consent but has since leaked online, sparking a media uproar.

However, there are suspicions that some recordings made in his office were not consensual.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, a raid on Engonga’s office last week, initially aimed at uncovering evidence related to fraud, led to the discovery of this material stored on multiple CDs.

In response to the scandal, Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodora Nguema issued a public statement on X (formerly Twitter), condemning inappropriate conduct within government offices. He said:

Today we will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country’s ministries. The Government will take severe measures against these acts, since it constitutes a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law. This action is a decisive step in our policy of zero tolerance towards behaviors that undermine the integrity of the public service. Ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration, and we will not allow irresponsible behavior to compromise public trust. Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as servants of the State.

Engonga serves as the Director General of ANIF, Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency.

His responsibilities encompass overseeing financial investigations and directing efforts to combat financial corruption within the tiny West African country.

