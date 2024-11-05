Gweru Man Receives Over ZWG140,000 Compensation After Assault By Police During Lockdown
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has paid over ZWG140,000 to Amos Siska, a Gweru resident and victim of police brutality.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), in April 2020, during the enforcement of government-imposed national lockdown regulations, ZRP officers severely assaulted Siska while he was queuing at Stanbic Bank in Gweru.
Siska was assaulted with truncheons, booted feet, and open hands, resulting in serious injuries, including a fractured arm.
Following the assault, Siska engaged Reginald Chidawanyika from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to sue ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe for damages related to shock, pain, suffering, and medical expenses.
After a full trial in April 2022, Gweru Provincial Magistrate Miriam Banda ordered Matanga and Kazembe to compensate Siska for the damages resulting from the police assault.
Instead of complying with the court order promptly, Matanga and Kazembe delayed payment, prompting Siska’s lawyer to initiate contempt of court proceedings.
Recently, Kazembe and Matanga finally complied with the court order and paid ZWG143,368 to Siska as compensation for the violation of his rights due to police brutality.
