Gweru Man Receives Over ZWG140,000 Compensation After Assault By Police During Lockdown

5 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 12:31:44 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has paid over ZWG140,000 to Amos Siska, a Gweru resident and victim of police brutality.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), in April 2020, during the enforcement of government-imposed national lockdown regulations, ZRP officers severely assaulted Siska while he was queuing at Stanbic Bank in Gweru.

Siska was assaulted with truncheons, booted feet, and open hands, resulting in serious injuries, including a fractured arm.

