Harare Shuts Down Morton Jaffray And Warren Waterworks For Routine Maintenance

5 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 12:13:32 GMT

The City of Harare will shut down Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks on Thursday and Friday this week for routine maintenance, leading to interruptions in water supply in some parts of the city.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 5, Harare Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said the shutdown will facilitate scouring and necessary repairs of the main line at various chambers from Morton Jaffray, as well as the interconnector from Warren to Alex. Reads the statement: