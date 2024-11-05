Harare Shuts Down Morton Jaffray And Warren Waterworks For Routine Maintenance
The City of Harare will shut down Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks on Thursday and Friday this week for routine maintenance, leading to interruptions in water supply in some parts of the city.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 5, Harare Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said the shutdown will facilitate scouring and necessary repairs of the main line at various chambers from Morton Jaffray, as well as the interconnector from Warren to Alex. Reads the statement:
Please be advised that there will be a shutdown of both Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks from 1200hrs on Thursday 7 November 2024 to 1800hrs on Friday 08 November 2024.Feedback
This will allow for scouring and subsequent repairs of the main line at various chambers from Morton Jaffray as well as the Warren to Alex interconnector.
During this time all suburbs will be affected except for parts of the Western high density suburbs (Glen View, Budiriro, parts of Kuwadzana, Mufakose etc).
We therefore encourage consumers to use water sparingly during this time and would like to offer our sincere apologies for any inconveniences that may arise.
