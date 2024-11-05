Marlborough Church Robbed Of US$54 000, Female Robbers Pounce On Epworth Resident

The suspects ransacked the church complex and stole US$54 200.00 cash which was in a safe.

In a separate incident, two women robbed a homeowner in Glenwood, Epworth, Harare, stealing US$7,000 around 11 PM on November 1. Police said:

Two unidentified female suspects confronted the victim under the pretence of buying water before attacking her. The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$ 7000.00 cash and some groceries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding these incidents to report to the nearest police station.

Zimbabwe has seen a significant increase in armed robbery cases involving large sums of cash in recent years.

This trend is partly due to businesses and individuals increasingly opting to keep cash on their premises and at home rather than in banks.

One contributing factor is the frequent cash shortages in the economy, making it challenging for businesses to withdraw the necessary funds from banks.

Additionally, inconsistent policies and abrupt monetary policy announcements from authorities have left millions facing financial losses, leading to a deep erosion of trust in the country’s financial system.

As a result, many are compelled to keep their cash close at hand, further exacerbating the risks of robbery.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment