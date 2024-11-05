Police Dismantle Two Armed Robbery Gangs | Full Statement

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo (42), Patrick Chibaba alias Mupositori (38), Tarwirei Madzudzu alias Mukanya (50), Paddington Meki (44) and Washington Marunze (36) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 28th October 2024 at Dinwoo Investments, Workington, Harare where US$ 30 000.00 cash was stolen.

On 30th October 2024, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information which linked Spencer Mapfumo to the offence.

The detectives tracked the suspect who was driving a Nissan AD Van with no registration plates and arrested him along Cameroon Street, Harare near Jumbo Wholesalers.

Investigations by the detectives established that Spencer Mapfumo had bought a Nissan AD Van using his share of the loot. The detectives recovered the vehicle, a firearm and US$ 37.00 cash.

Spencer Mapfumo implicated Patrick Chibaba, Tarwirei Madzudzu, Paddington Meki and Washington Marunze as his accomplices. He led the detectives to Patrick Chibaba’s place of residence in Eyecourt, Waterfalls, Harare.

On seeing that he was surrounded, Patrick Chibaba tried to escape and he was shot on the left foot leading to his arrest.

The detectives recovered US$2 020.00 cash, a black bag containing a 7.65 mm Tokarev pistol loaded with three rounds and a Relay blank Riyreroy pistol from the suspect.

The detectives also managed to arrest Tarwirei Madzudzu at his residence in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza after they fired a warning shot when the suspect tried to run away. The detectives recovered US$740.00 cash which was in the suspect’s house.

On 31st October 2024, the detectives acted on received information and tracked Paddington Meki to the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street where he was intercepted leading to his arrest.

The suspect was travelling in a red Honda Fit, vehicle registration number AFV 0438, to Domboshava where he intended to meet with his accomplices.

Patrick Chibaba also assisted the detectives in luring Washington Marunze to Julias Nyerere Street, Harare where he was subsequently arrested.

The detectives recovered a magazine loaded with a 7.65mm rounds, US$805.00 cash and a small silver and black bag from the suspect.

The suspects are clearing six armed robbery cases which occurred in and around Harare from July 2024 to October 2024.

Some of these cases include an armed robbery case which occurred on 20th August 2024 at around 0001 hours at ZAOGA Church, Glenorah A, Harare where US$4 000.00, £130.00, ZAR 5 610.00, BWP 120.00 and ZWG559.00 cash was stolen.

In another armed robbery case which occurred at Garfunkel, Prince Charles Airport, Mt Hampden, Harare on 07th October 2024, the suspects stole an expandable button stick and US$27 273.00 cash.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Bornwell Mukwasi (32), Clive Mudiwa (25) and Nathan Mudiwa (22) were arrested in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Rhi-Media Holdings, Harare on 29th October 2024 where computers and accessories valued at US$71 710.00 were stolen.

On 30th October 2024, detectives from CID Homicide Harare acted on received information and arrested Bornwell Mukwasi in Harare Central Business District. The suspect implicated Clive Mudiwa and Nathan Mudiwa as his accomplices.

Investigations by the detectives established that Bornwell Mukwasi had sent some of the loot to Beitbridge via a bus.

The police intercepted the bus and recovered three subwoofer speakers, an IMac monitor, a Dell laptop and a power cable.

On 31st October 2024, Clive Mudiwa and Nathan Mudiwa were also arrested in Budiriro, Harare in connection with this case.

The arrest of the two suspects led to the recovery of one speaker, a monarch, a bolt cutter, a machete, 11 mic transmitters, two body packs, 50 microphone cables, three studio monitors, an IMac pro monitor, two Canon CD5rs printers and various accessories all valued at US$65 000.00.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying positive information which has assisted the police to account for armed robbery suspects throughout the country.

The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or contact any nearest Police Station.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that the law takes its course on all armed robbery syndicates without fear or favour.

