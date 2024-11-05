PSL Matchday 32 Midweek Fixtures: Lynoth Chikuhwa Leads Race For Golden Boot

7 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 13:52:41 GMT

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixtures for Matchday 32 will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Log leaders Simba Bhora, sitting on 63 points, can secure the title if they avoid defeat against relegated Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, second-placed FC Platinum will be aiming to maintain their position, although it would take a dramatic collapse similar to the famous “Devon Loch” incident for them to overtake Simba Bhora and claim the title.

Feedback