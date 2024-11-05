PSL Matchday 32 Midweek Fixtures: Lynoth Chikuhwa Leads Race For Golden Boot
The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixtures for Matchday 32 will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.
Log leaders Simba Bhora, sitting on 63 points, can secure the title if they avoid defeat against relegated Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, second-placed FC Platinum will be aiming to maintain their position, although it would take a dramatic collapse similar to the famous “Devon Loch” incident for them to overtake Simba Bhora and claim the title.
Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders, and Manica Diamonds are all on 47 points and will be vying for the second spot in the league standings.
At the other end of the table, two teams from TelOne (38 points), Yadah (38 points), ZPC Kariba (36 points), GreenFuel (36 points), Bulawayo Chiefs (35 points), Bikita Minerals (32 points), Hwange (32 points), and Chegutu Pirates (29 points) can still be relegated.
Meanwhile, Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa is leading the race for the Golden Boot with 15 goals. CAPS United’s William Manondo and Khama Billiat of Yadah are joint-second best goal-scorers with 12 goals each.
Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Takunda Benhura and Tymon Machopeo of Simba Bhora are the other forwards who have reached double figures, with 11 goals each.
The full fixture list for Matchday 32 is as follows:
Wednesday 6th November 2024
- GreenFuel FC vs Hwange FC (GreenFuel Arena)
- Bikita Minerals FC vs Highlanders FC (Sakubva Stadium)
- ZPC Kariba FC vs Dynamos FC (Nyamhunga Stadium)
- FC Platinum vs Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Mandava Stadium)
- Arenel Movers FC vs Simba Bhora FC (Luveve Stadium)
- Herentals College FC vs Chegutu Pirates FC (Rufaro Stadium)
- Chicken Inn FC vs Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Barbourfields Stadium)
Thursday 7th November 2024
- Manica Diamonds FC vs Yadah FC (Sakubva Stadium)
- CAPS United FC vs TelOne FC (Rufaro Stadium).
More: Pindula News