Truck Driver In Trouble For Posing As VP Chiwenga's Aide

On August 5, Kazuzu allegedly contacted Zimbango, claiming to have documents incriminating him in theft and fraud involving diamonds at ZCDC.

On August 12, he reportedly sent a text message to Zimbango, threatening him with dismissal if the charges against Wadawarewa were not dropped.

Kazuzu is being represented by lawyer Scott Panashe Mamimine.

It is further alleged that on August 16 Kazuzu contacted Elias Mvere, the chief security officer at ZCDC, identifying himself as Matinyadze from Vice-President Chiwenga’s office to inquire about the suspension of human resources manager Lavet Wadawarewa.

During the conversation, Kazuzu claimed to have a document detailing criminal activities at ZCDC involving the complainant and other senior managers. He threatened to take the document to Chiwenga if the disciplinary charges were not withdrawn.

Kazuzu sent a document titled “Developments @ ZCDC” to Mvere via his mobile phone, instructing that it be forwarded to the complainant.

The document allegedly contained allegations of theft and fraud against the complainant and other senior managers at ZCDC.

Mvere raised a complaint with ZCDC CEO Douglas Zimbango, sharing the document via WhatsApp.

Investigations by the police led to Kazuzu’s arrest.

