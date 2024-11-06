2 Dead, 33 Injured In Separate Accidents Involving ZUPCO Buses

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that twenty-six others were injured in the crash. Police said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 105-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road in Featherstone on 06/11/24 at around 0930 hours. One person died on the spot while 26 others were injured when an Elsberry Bus collided with a ZUPCO bus. As a result, the ZUPCO bus overturned and landed on its side. The body of the victim was taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In the second incident, the ZRP confirmed that a ZUPCO bus veered off the Harare-Mutare Road and overturned, resulting in one fatality and leaving seven others injured. Police said:

One person died on the spot while seven others were injured when a ZUPCO bus veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof at the 39-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 06/11/24 at around 0745 hours. The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

The accidents have raised concerns about road safety and the need for heightened vigilance on the nation’s highways.

The ZRP has in the past pleaded with motorists, particularly bus drivers, to exercise extra caution to prevent road carnage.

