Mmusi Maimane Says "ZANU PF Is Next" After BDP's Defeat In Botswana

4 minutes ago Wed, 06 Nov 2024 10:18:51 GMT

South African opposition Member of Parliament and former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane, has warned ZANU PF that it could be the next party to fall, following the recent defeat of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the elections held on October 30.

The BDP, which had been in power for 58 years, lost to the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Gideon Boko, in a landslide victory.

This victory for the opposition in Botswana mirrors a similar trend in South Africa, where the African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of Apartheid in 1994, lost its majority for the first time and had to form a coalition government with several other parties.

