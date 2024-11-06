Mmusi Maimane Says "ZANU PF Is Next" After BDP's Defeat In Botswana
South African opposition Member of Parliament and former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane, has warned ZANU PF that it could be the next party to fall, following the recent defeat of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the elections held on October 30.
The BDP, which had been in power for 58 years, lost to the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Gideon Boko, in a landslide victory.
This victory for the opposition in Botswana mirrors a similar trend in South Africa, where the African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of Apartheid in 1994, lost its majority for the first time and had to form a coalition government with several other parties.
In Zambia, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema defeated the incumbent Edgar Lungu, and in Malawi, opposition figure Lazarus Chakwera emerged victorious.
However, in Mozambique, where FRELIMO was declared the winner, several people have been killed in post-election violence.
Maimane pointed out that ZANU PF had supported Masisi after the party sent some of its heavyweights to campaign in Botswana for the BDP in the run-up to the election. Said Maimane:
Chest pains. ZANU PF is next. We know you wanted your best friend Masisi to win but Batswana said no.
ZANU PF openly declared support for the BDP, with ZANU PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa, addressing rallies in Botswana.
In Mozambique, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quick to congratulate the FRELIMO party and its leader, Daniel Chapo, even before the official results were announced.
However, in the case of Botswana, Mnangagwa did not immediately congratulate Duma Gideon Boko, despite Masisi’s prompt concession and congratulations to his rival.
Mnangagwa eventually sent his best wishes, but the congratulatory statement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amon Murwira.
