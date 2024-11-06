Mnangagwa Congratulates Donald Trump On US Election Win

The world needs more leaders who speak for the people.

Following Donald Trump’s surprising political resurrection, several European leaders were quick to extend their congratulations and express their willingness to work with him in the future.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first to respond, saying he was “ready to work together” with Trump for a second term.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Trump, highlighting his commitment to “peace through strength” — a philosophy Zelensky believes will help bring a “just peace” to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed Zelensky’s remarks, stressing that Trump’s leadership would be “key” as the world faces a growing number of global challenges.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the “unshakeable alliance” between her country and the United States, adding that the bond would only “strengthen even further” under Trump’s leadership.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed similar sentiments, emphasizing his desire to “ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level” and to continue developing ties for the benefit of their citizens.

