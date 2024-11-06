Preperco Director Sentenced For Attempted US$1.6 Million Fraud On ZRP
Langton Madara, director of Preperco Investments, attempted to defraud the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of US$1.6 million in a bond paper supply contract.
As reported by The Herald, the presiding magistrate Clever Tsikwa initially sentenced Madara to 36 months imprisonment.
However, 18 months of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour, and the remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that Madara performs 630 hours of community service at Glen View Polyclinic.
The court considered Madara’s status as a first offender and noted that no money was lost since the fraud was discovered before payment was made.
Prosecutor Tendai Tapi proved that Madara submitted a fake bank guarantee to secure an advance payment from ZRP.
In 2022, the ZRP advertised for suppliers of bond paper in a newspaper, seeking reputable companies to supply in bulk, to which Madara responded.
The police awarded Madara the tender, and in January 2023, a contract was signed between ZRP and Madara, represented by Commissioner General of Police Godwin Tandabantu Matanga.
The contract included a special condition requiring the ZRP to make an advance payment of 15 per cent of the total cost of the bond paper, backed by a bank guarantee.
