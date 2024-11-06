Preperco Director Sentenced For Attempted US$1.6 Million Fraud On ZRP

The court considered Madara’s status as a first offender and noted that no money was lost since the fraud was discovered before payment was made.

Prosecutor Tendai Tapi proved that Madara submitted a fake bank guarantee to secure an advance payment from ZRP.

In 2022, the ZRP advertised for suppliers of bond paper in a newspaper, seeking reputable companies to supply in bulk, to which Madara responded.

The police awarded Madara the tender, and in January 2023, a contract was signed between ZRP and Madara, represented by Commissioner General of Police Godwin Tandabantu Matanga.

The contract included a special condition requiring the ZRP to make an advance payment of 15 per cent of the total cost of the bond paper, backed by a bank guarantee.

