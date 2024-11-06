South Africa Shuts Lebombo Border Post Due To Mozambique Protests
South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) temporarily closed the Lebombo port of entry on Tuesday night due to violent protests in Mozambique.
BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said that seven Mozambican police officers had sought refuge with South African border security amid the unrest.
The protests, which began in late October in Maputo, were sparked by the disputed elections on October 9, in which the ruling FRELIMO party, led by Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner.
Masiapato confirmed incidents of violence in Ressano Garcia, a small area in Maputo Province near the Lebombo port and said the South African side remained unaffected. He told News24 on Tuesday night:
Some buildings have been set alight. At the moment we are working on securing the Lebombo border as well as the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port. The border will be closed.
The BMA is coordinating closely with Mozambican authorities and South African law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation and work towards reopening the port as soon as it is safe to do so.
We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo Port until further notice. Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible at the moment until the situation has stabilised.
The BMA and its counterparts are working urgently to address the situation, and we appreciate the cooperation we are receiving at the moment.
Violent protests broke out in Maputo following the announcement of Mozambique’s election results on October 24.
According to AFP, the ruling party Frelimo was re-elected, with its candidate Daniel Chapo receiving 71% of the vote, based on a contested official count.
