Two More Blue Circle Bus Armed Robbers Jailed 84 Years Each
Two armed robbers, Ashton Siziba (26) and Phinias Shumba (25), were sentenced to an effective 84 years each by the Chiredzi regional magistrate Judith Zuyu for robbing passengers on a Beitbridge-bound bus in July.
The robbery occurred on July 18, when the gang, posing as ordinary passengers, stole over US$8,600 and R62,000 from more than 40 passengers traveling on a Blue Circle bus.
The bus, carrying 45 passengers, was targeted by a four-man gang that included Siziba, Shumba, and their accomplice Sauro Dadirayi,23 ) of Sitauze area in Beitbridge is already serving his sentence after being tried separately. The second accomplice remains unidentified and at large.
The robbery took place around 2:30 AM near Rutenga along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway after Siziba signaled the driver to stop, claiming he had reached his destination.
Once the bus stopped, Siziba brandished a black pistol and ordered the conductor back onto the bus, while Shumba and the others displayed okapi knives and directed the driver deeper into the bush.
The robbers collected cash from 31 passengers before ordering all male passengers to lie down and forcing female passengers off the bus. After the robbery, the gang escaped in an unidentified vehicle parked behind the bus.
Siziba, Shumba, and Dadirayi were apprehended after police received tips about their whereabouts at Mapurisa Business Centre in Maranda, leading to the recovery of stolen cash and the firearm used in the robbery.
More: Pindula News