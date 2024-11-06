Two More Blue Circle Bus Armed Robbers Jailed 84 Years Each

6 minutes ago Wed, 06 Nov 2024 12:35:23 GMT

Two armed robbers, Ashton Siziba (26) and Phinias Shumba (25), were sentenced to an effective 84 years each by the Chiredzi regional magistrate Judith Zuyu for robbing passengers on a Beitbridge-bound bus in July.

The robbery occurred on July 18, when the gang, posing as ordinary passengers, stole over US$8,600 and R62,000 from more than 40 passengers traveling on a Blue Circle bus.

The bus, carrying 45 passengers, was targeted by a four-man gang that included Siziba, Shumba, and their accomplice Sauro Dadirayi,23 ) of Sitauze area in Beitbridge is already serving his sentence after being tried separately. The second accomplice remains unidentified and at large.

