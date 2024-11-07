Chimombe And Mpofu Denied Bail In Street Lights Fraud Case

Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly submitted false documents while applying for a Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights.

Allegations are that sometime in May 2024, Harare City Council readvertised a tender for two lots to fix street lights.

Responding to the advert, Mpofu and Chimombe acting for Juluka Enndo Joint Venture misrepresented that they were compliant with the provisions of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets General Regulations by resubmitting a receipt which they had used in an earlier bid in which their company had been disqualified.

The accused also allegedly submitted a financial report claiming it was audited by a consultancy company which investigations have revealed is not registered.

They allegedly further misrepresented that they had undertaken similar work for City of Harare and were experienced in the area of street lights installations.

Juluka Enddo was awarded a tender on the basis of falsified information.

