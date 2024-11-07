Germany's Coalition Government Collapses

Friedrich Merz, leader of the centre-right Christian Democrats, who are currently leading in nationwide polls, criticized the timeline and demanded that the vote be held “by the beginning of next week at the latest.” Said Merz:

Time is of the essence. We simply cannot afford to have a government without a majority in Germany for several months now, followed by an election campaign for several more months and then possibly several weeks of coalition negotiations.

Scholz and Merz were scheduled to meet later on Thursday, with Merz planning to urge Scholz to expedite the confidence vote.

Following the chaos of Wednesday, Scholz indicated he would seek Merz’s support in passing the budget and increasing military spending.

On Thursday, Scholz appointed Joerg Kukies, a senior chancellery official and deputy finance minister, as Lindner’s successor.

Lindner was dismissed after months of conflict over budget policy and the direction of Germany’s economy.

Scholz cited Lindner’s obstructive behaviour in budget disputes, accusing him of prioritizing party interests over national concerns and blocking legislation on unfounded grounds, which ultimately led the FDP to leave the government.

The chancellor criticized Lindner for engaging in “small-minded party political tactics” and stated that Lindner had broken his confidence too many times.

In response, Lindner claimed that Scholz had attempted to pressure him into violating the constitutionally mandated spending limit, known as the debt brake, which he refused to support. Said Lindner:

Olaf Scholz refuses to recognise that our country needs a new economic model. Olaf Scholz has shown he doesn’t have the strength to give his country a new boost.

Scholz will now need to rely on improvised parliamentary majorities to pass legislation and the planned confidence vote in his government, scheduled for January 15.

With the FDP exiting the coalition, existing cabinet members are expected to take over the roles of outgoing Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger.

However, Transport Minister Volker Wissing, a member of the FDP, has opted to break ranks with his party and plans to remain in his position.

This political shake-up may heighten frustrations with Germany’s mainstream parties, potentially benefiting younger populist movements, including the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD).

