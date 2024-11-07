Man (24) Arrested Over US$20,000 Theft From Cash-in-Transit Vehicle

The suspect revealed to the police that he stole the money from the cash-in- transit vehicle which he boarded at Lutumba Business Centre, Beitbridge.

The arrest led to the recovery of USD$ 600.00 as well as ZAR 2 320.00 cash, an empty cash box and a Toyota Aqua vehicle, registration number AGO 5702, which the suspect bought for USD 9 800.00.

Investigations by the police established that the suspect used part of the money to buy 30 X 12 feet roofing sheets, 35 X 50 kg bags of cement, seven window frames, two French doors, 15 000 farm bricks, a cellphone and three men’s suits.

Commissioner Nyathi commended members of the public for providing valuable information that led to the suspect’s arrest.

He urged the public to continue reporting any criminal activities to the police, either by calling the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, sending a message via WhatsApp to 0712 800 197, or by contacting their nearest police station. Said Comm. Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that the law takes its course on all criminals without fear or favour.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment