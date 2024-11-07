Pindula|Search Pindula
Nurse Training January 2025 Intake (Full Text)

5 minutes agoThu, 07 Nov 2024 14:37:01 GMT
Nurse Training January 2025 Intake (Full Text)

Ministry of Health and Child Care General Nurse Training January 2025 Intake

Applications for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training are invited by the Ministry of Health and Child Health Care. Applicants should be suitably qualified holders of the following qualifications:

  • A minimum of 5 Ordinary Level subjects with a grade C or better pass
  • English Language and a Science subject (Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, Physical Science, Combined Science and Physics)
  • The other three should exclude practical subjects (Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Technical graphics, Art, Woodwork, Physical Education and Building etc).
  • The passes should have been obtained from not more than TWO sittings with certificates. Examination Result Slips are not accepted.
  • Candidates must be between the ages 17   1/2 and 30 years on the date of commencement of training.

The application letters must be submitted not later than 17/11/24 at the following General Nurse Training Schools:

No.NameAddressed to:
Central Hospitals
1Parirenyatwa Group of HospitalsThe Chief Medical Officer

Attention: Principal Tutor
2Sally Mugabe Central Hospitals
3United Bulawayo Hospitals
4Mpilo Central Hospitals
5Chitungwiza Central Hospital
Provincial, District & Mission Hospitals
6GwandaThe Medical Superintendent

Attention: Senior Tutor-In-Charge
7Masvingo
8Victoria Chitepo
9Tsholotsho
10Kwekwe
11St Theresa
12Morgenster
13Mashoko
14Musiso
15Bonda
16Hwange

For the shortlisted candidates, the following should be presented at the interview: original and certified copies of Birth Certificate, National Identity Card, Ordinary Level Certificates, Marriage Certificate where applicable, and 2 passport size photos with the applicant’s name at the back. Physical verification of the original academic and identification certificates will be done on the day of interviews.

Only candidates who meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews. Successful candidates will be deployed to schools where training posts exist throughout the country.

NB: The Public is hereby informed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except state print media and does not charge any fee for processing the applications.

  • NO THIRD PARTIES HAVE BEEN REQUESTED TO RECRUIT ON BEHALF OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE.
  • “Zero Tolerance to Corruption in Student Nurse Recruitment”

 

