Nurse Training January 2025 Intake (Full Text)

5 minutes ago Thu, 07 Nov 2024 14:37:01 GMT

Ministry of Health and Child Care General Nurse Training January 2025 Intake

Applications for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training are invited by the Ministry of Health and Child Health Care. Applicants should be suitably qualified holders of the following qualifications:

A minimum of 5 Ordinary Level subjects with a grade C or better pass

English Language and a Science subject (Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, Physical Science, Combined Science and Physics)

The other three should exclude practical subjects (Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Technical graphics, Art, Woodwork, Physical Education and Building etc).

The passes should have been obtained from not more than TWO sittings with certificates. Examination Result Slips are not accepted.

Candidates must be between the ages 17 1/2 and 30 years on the date of commencement of training.

The application letters must be submitted not later than 17/11/24 at the following General Nurse Training Schools:

No. Name Addressed to: Central Hospitals 1 Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals The Chief Medical Officer



Attention: Principal Tutor 2 Sally Mugabe Central Hospitals 3 United Bulawayo Hospitals 4 Mpilo Central Hospitals 5 Chitungwiza Central Hospital Provincial, District & Mission Hospitals 6 Gwanda The Medical Superintendent



Attention: Senior Tutor-In-Charge 7 Masvingo 8 Victoria Chitepo 9 Tsholotsho 10 Kwekwe 11 St Theresa 12 Morgenster 13 Mashoko 14 Musiso 15 Bonda 16 Hwange

For the shortlisted candidates, the following should be presented at the interview: original and certified copies of Birth Certificate, National Identity Card, Ordinary Level Certificates, Marriage Certificate where applicable, and 2 passport size photos with the applicant’s name at the back. Physical verification of the original academic and identification certificates will be done on the day of interviews.

Feedback