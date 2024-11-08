High Court Overturns Masaraure’s Conviction Over Protest Message

7 minutes ago Fri, 08 Nov 2024 06:16:43 GMT

The High Court on Thursday, November 7, overturned the conviction of prominent trade unionist and president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Obert Masaraure.

Justices Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero annulled both Masaraure’s conviction and sentence following an appeal lodged by Tapiwa Muchineripi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Masaraure had been convicted in May 2024 by Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, who fined him US$200 for allegedly posting a protest message on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the prosecution of ARTUZ secretary-general Robson Chere.

Feedback