Kombi Driver And Conductor Arrested For Bribing Police Officers In Mabvuku Turn-off Viral Video

Subsequently, the Police impounded two Toyota Hiace kombis, registration numbers ABZ 1395 and ABZ 8264 in connection with the incident. Investigations by the Police revealed that Tinashe Madzima was driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi, registration number ABZ 1395 and was captured in the video approaching a police officer to offer a bribe. Meanwhile, Ishmael Gonyora, the conductor of a kombi ABZ 8264, was also seen offering a bribe to the police officers. The Police is also pursuing other suspects who are implicated in this incident. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to refrain from offering bribes to police officers as swift action will be taken against them for justice to prevail. The public is implored to report incidents of bribery or corruption on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the two police officers, Chifamba and Mukunza, appeared before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, facing charges of criminal abuse of office as public officers.

Both the State and defence counsel were expected to submit written submissions by Friday, with a ruling scheduled for November 11.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje outlined the charges, explaining that the two officers had been deployed last week to conduct traffic enforcement duties at the Mabvuku traffic lights along Mutare Road. Their assigned task was to stop motor vehicles and check for any traffic violations.

However, contrary to their duties, Chifamba and Mukunza allegedly accepted bribes from drivers whose vehicles they had stopped, instead of conducting the required checks.

The State argues that the officers acted in favour of the motorists by accepting the bribes, thereby neglecting their official responsibilities.

Chirenje also revealed that the State has evidence, including a video recording, documenting the events in question.

