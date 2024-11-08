Nyangani High School Kombi Crash Kills One Student, Injures 15
Tragedy struck on Thursday when a kombi carrying students from Nyangani High School crashed along the Mutare-Juliasdale Road, near the 62-kilometre peg. One student was killed, and 15 others were injured in the incident.
According to police, the kombi, which is owned by the school, was carrying 19 passengers when it veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its side. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident involving students from Nyangani High School which occurred on 07/11/24 at the 62-kilometre peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road.Feedback
A student was killed while fifteen others were injured when a school Toyota Hiace Kombi with 19 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its side.
The body of the victim is at Bonda Mission Hospital for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the students were returning from an event held to commemorate Africa Youth Day and the Youth Empowerment Forum at the Magamba Training Centre in Mutasa South constituency, which was attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Before delivering his speech, Mnangagwa reportedly led the crowd in chanting ZANU PF slogans, with some schoolchildren seen following suit.
