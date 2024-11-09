Chamisa Hails Botswana's Peaceful Power Transfer
Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has hailed the recent peaceful and seamless power transfer in Botswana as a sign that the winds of change are sweeping across the region.
Speaking to Botswana Television (BTV) on the sidelines of the inauguration of Botswana’s new president, Duma Gideon Boko on Friday, November 2, Chamisa reflected on the significance of the event.
Chamisa pointed out that, unlike in Zimbabwe, where he believes he defeated President Emmerson Mnangagwa in both the 2018 and 2023 elections, Botswana’s leadership transition demonstrated a commitment to democracy and peaceful change.
He claimed that despite his victories at the polls, Mnangagwa had refused to step down and vacate office.
Chamisa said he hoped that the Zimbabwean leader might learn a valuable lesson from Botswana’s example—that there is “life after conceding defeat in an election” and that peaceful transitions of power are essential for the stability and progress of any nation. Said Chamisa:
We defeated ZANU PF twice, but they refused to go. We hope Mr Mnangagwa will learn one or two lessons about life after politics, life after leadership, and life after public office.
Botswana is a signal, what Botswana has done is significant for the continent, for a new Africa and the region in terms of heralding a new era of newness, an era of transformation, an era of effective transition.
You look at it, the BDP (Botswana Democratic Party) was in power for 58 years but this is a smooth transition from one political party to another.
Chamisa also said that former presidents should be treated with respect after leaving office, urging that they be allowed to step down with dignity and not be pursued for past actions, whether by commission or omission.
Boko’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) triumphed over the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the October 30 elections, ending the BDP’s 58-year grip on power.
Former President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Mnangagwa reportedly faced boos from the crowd during the inauguration ceremony.
In contrast, the loudest applause was reserved for former Botswana President Ian Khama.
