Chamisa Hails Botswana's Peaceful Power Transfer

Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has hailed the recent peaceful and seamless power transfer in Botswana as a sign that the winds of change are sweeping across the region.

Speaking to Botswana Television (BTV) on the sidelines of the inauguration of Botswana’s new president, Duma Gideon Boko on Friday, November 2, Chamisa reflected on the significance of the event.

Chamisa pointed out that, unlike in Zimbabwe, where he believes he defeated President Emmerson Mnangagwa in both the 2018 and 2023 elections, Botswana’s leadership transition demonstrated a commitment to democracy and peaceful change.