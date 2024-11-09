Government Suspends Duty On Fertiliser Imports For Select Importers

6 minutes ago Sat, 09 Nov 2024 08:55:47 GMT

The government has suspended duty on fertiliser imports by approved importers with immediate effect. This is meant to ensure adequate supplies for the 2024-2025 summer cropping season.

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, through Statutory Instrument 178 of 2024, published in the Government Gazette on November 8.

Under the new regulations, licensed and approved importers who bring in duty-free fertiliser but then sell it at the same or higher price than those who have paid duty will be required to pay the full duty, along with penalties.

