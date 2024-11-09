Mberengwa Woman Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison For Infanticide
Talent Priveledge Sibanda (27), from Madhuve Village, Mberengwa, was sentenced to an effective 26 months in prison for killing her newborn baby about two weeks ago.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sibanda was arraigned before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court facing infanticide charges.
Sometime in June 2023, Sibanda separated from her husband, but they later reunited in February 2024 while she was pregnant by another man.
On October 27, 2024, around 7 PM, Sibanda gave birth to a baby girl while she was alone. She then strangled the infant and buried the body in a pit in a nearby field, just a few meters from her home.
The matter came to light when Sibanda’s niece noticed that she was no longer pregnant and reported the incident to the police, leading to Sibanda’s arrest.
During the investigation, Sibanda revealed to the authorities the location where she had buried the child.
The court sentenced Sibanda to 36 months of imprisonment, but 10 months of the sentence were suspended for 5 years on the condition of good behaviour. As a result, Sibanda will serve an effective 26 months in prison.
