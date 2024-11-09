Mberengwa Woman Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison For Infanticide

7 minutes ago Sat, 09 Nov 2024 10:17:22 GMT

Talent Priveledge Sibanda (27), from Madhuve Village, Mberengwa, was sentenced to an effective 26 months in prison for killing her newborn baby about two weeks ago.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sibanda was arraigned before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court facing infanticide charges.

Sometime in June 2023, Sibanda separated from her husband, but they later reunited in February 2024 while she was pregnant by another man.

