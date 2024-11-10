Mavetera Backtracks On WhatsApp Group Licensing Policy, Calls Her Statement "Malicious Fake News"

Furthermore, a data protection officer (DPO) who is trained and certified by POTRAZ should be appointed by such a licensee and the appointment should be communicated to POTRAZ.

Even churches that collect personal data ought to have such a licensee and appoint a DPO. WhatsApp group admins are not spared too, if your groups are meant for business, you should as well get a licence. Failure to comply attracts penalties.

However, in a post on X on Saturday, Mavetera labelled the viral LinkedIn post as “malicious fake news,” saying this requirement is not applicable to players who do not collect and process Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use. Wrote Mavetera:

False claim of USD 2500 penalties for WhatsApp Group Administrators I would like distance myself from the malicious fake news of intentions by government to licence or penalise WhatsApp Groups or Administrators of any social media platform/s USD 2500. This claim is not applicable especially to players who do not collect and process Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use. Personally identifiable information (PII) is any type of data that can be used to identify someone, from their name and address to their phone number, passport information and I.D. number. The public is encouraged to disregard this notice with the uttermost discontent it deserves as it is inconsistent with our legal provisions as espoused in Statutory Instrument (SI) 155 of the 2024 Cyber and Data Protection (Licencing of Data Controllers and Appointment of Data Protection Officers) Regulations. On my LinkedIn post, I never expressed any intentions to licence or penalise WhatsApp groups or Administrators of any social media platform/s which do not collect and process (Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial or business use. I wish to assure the public of the government’s commitment through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services to accelerate cyber and data democratisation and security to ensure that No One and No Place is Left Offline. This is in line with our overarching mandate to the constitution to promote access to information for all in a safe and secure environment.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono then asked Mavetera whether she was implying that the LinkedIn account which posted the controversial statement did not belong to her. In response, Mavetera said:

Read today’s post. Please read SI 155 of 2024. If you have any questions I will do a presser when I’m back in Zimbabwe. Just in case more clarity is sought.

Chin’ono expressed dissatisfaction with the response, suggesting that Mavetera should have a professional communications officer to ensure that policy matters are communicated clearly and accurately. He wrote:

So don’t say it was a false claim; you said it, but you are now coming back with clarification. When you say it was false, you insinuate that the media lied when, in fact, it was you who put out the wrong information. My advice is to have a professional communications officer; they are trained for that kind of work. You can’t be walking back on your statements when you are a cabinet minister. It embarrasses the government, the country, and the person who appointed you. You should have said, “I am sorry, I got things wrong, this is the true position.”

More: Pindula News

