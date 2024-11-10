Security Guard Sets Vicious Dog On 10-year-olds

12 minutes ago Sun, 10 Nov 2024 13:39:56 GMT

A farm security guard has been ordered to complete unpaid community service after he set his dog on a 10-year-old boy, resulting in serious injuries, reported The Standard.

The court heard that on October 12, the victim and his friends entered Luipaardsvlei farm in Mukono village, Chipinge, with the intent to steal macadamia nuts. They gained access by stretching the farm’s fence.

Security guard Daniel Simango (44) confronted the boys and unleashed his dog on them. The dog attacked the 10-year-old multiple times, inflicting severe wounds on his left thigh and private parts.

Feedback