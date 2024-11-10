Three Chinese Nationals Shot And Injured In Chinhoyi Copper Plant Robbery
Three Chinese nationals sustained serious injuries during a robbery at a copper processing plant in Chinhoyi on Sunday.
According to NewZimbabwe.com, the incident occurred around 1 AM at the Lanyun Mining Zimbabwe copper processing unit located in Alaska, on the outskirts of Chinhoyi.
The injured persons, identified as Chen Fang Jun (49), Helong (25), and Wang Yin Bin (49), are currently receiving treatment at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.
Reports indicate that Jun was shot in the upper arm, while Helong suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Bin also sustained injuries to both legs, with one leg fractured.
Lanyun Mining Zimbabwe director Huang, speaking through an interpreter, told NewZimbabwe.com that approximately five or six men invaded the company premises, which includes staff quarters, and forced their way into the rooms occupied by Jun, Helong, and Bin. He said:
The robbers were armed with pistols and shotguns. They confronted my colleagues and started shouting “Where is the money? before shooting at them indiscriminately.
They also fired several shots into the air, before deflating tyres to three vehicles, two Toyota GD6s and a Vitz, and ransacked the place.
One of the victims surrendered US$800 which he had while a bag containing an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
