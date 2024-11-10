Three Chinese Nationals Shot And Injured In Chinhoyi Copper Plant Robbery

5 minutes ago Sun, 10 Nov 2024 13:56:32 GMT

Three Chinese nationals sustained serious injuries during a robbery at a copper processing plant in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the incident occurred around 1 AM at the Lanyun Mining Zimbabwe copper processing unit located in Alaska, on the outskirts of Chinhoyi.

The injured persons, identified as Chen Fang Jun (49), Helong (25), and Wang Yin Bin (49), are currently receiving treatment at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

