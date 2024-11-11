However, the ruling that allowed Scottland to overtake MWOS is still in dispute, as Karoi United has appealed the decision.

The NRSL Disciplinary Committee granted Scottland a 3-0 win over Karoi United, despite the match being abandoned in the 88th minute with the score tied at 1-1. If ZIFA overturns this ruling, MWOS would be crowned champions instead.

In a social media post on Monday, Chivayo, who is closely connected to Zimbabwe’s political elite like Sakupwanya, said that his gifts were intended to boost morale within the Scottland camp. He wrote:

I will gladly go ahead and honour the USD 1 MILLION pledge I made to the club as a token in recognition of their relentless dedication and commitment that saw them rise to the top of the Northern Region Soccer League table. It is quite remarkable how this team, founded from humble beginnings in MABVUKU, has now earned its place among Zimbabwe’s elite clubs in the PSL. Scotland FC’s exceptional performance has been beyond my expectations, and for that, I am pleased to further commit an ADDITIONAL pledge of USD 600,000 to assist their PSL journey. I do hope that this SMALL gesture will aid the team’s preparations for the upcoming season by supporting player signings and enhancing their conditions of service. I personally believe that with the right resources and motivation, SCOTLAND FC is set to make history as the first PSL CHAMPIONS in their debut season…WATCH THE SPACE !!!!!

