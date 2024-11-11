Cholera Outbreak Hits Kariba

According to NewZimbabwe.com, there are concerns that the highly mobile fishmongers from Gache Gache Fishing Camp could spread the cholera outbreak to Kariba and nearby areas.

A report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Sunday, November 10, stated that no new deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours, but there were 14 suspected cases of cholera.

The Ministry is working hard to contain the outbreak by sharing important health information with local communities and distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, and protective clothing, particularly to those caring for the sick and Village Health Workers during burials.

Surveillance efforts are continuing in Kariba’s Ward 2, which includes the fishing camp, and awareness campaigns are underway to educate the public about cholera prevention.

The Ministry is also inspecting water points in Nyamhunga village, including the health facility borehole, which serves the local community. Water samples have been taken for testing, and results are pending.

