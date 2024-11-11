PSL 2024 MatchDay 33 Results: Simba Bhora Lose At Home To FC Platinum

Meanwhile, the 2023 PSL champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, triumphed 4-0 over Herentals, with Obriel Chirinda scoring a brace, and Tinotenda Meke and Tanaka Munemo adding the other goals.

Chicken Inn secured a 3-0 victory over Bikita Minerals, who are still fighting to avoid relegation.

On Sunday, relegation-threatened Hwange fought back with a dramatic 4-3 win over Highlanders at the Colliery, keeping their survival hopes alive.

In another twist, Chegutu Pirates, despite a 2-0 victory over CAPS United, were relegated after just one season in the Premiership.

ZPC Kariba (38 points), Bulawayo Chiefs (38 points), Bikita Minerals (35 points), and Hwange (35 points) are still in the relegation battle heading into the final round of fixtures.

However, both ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo Chiefs are almost certain to retain their Premiership status, even if they lose their final matches, as their goal differences are significantly better than those of Bikita Minerals and Hwange.

ZPC Kariba has a goal difference of -2, while Bulawayo Chiefs have -6. In contrast, Bikita Minerals have a goal difference of -11 and Hwange -16, making it highly unlikely that they will overtake ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo Chiefs in the standings, even if they win their respective matches.

Meanwhile, ZPC Hwange, Scottland, and Kwekwe United have already secured promotion to the top flight.

The battle for the final PSL spot is still ongoing, with FC Wangu Mazodze, Triangle United and Tenax CS competing for the sole promotion ticket from the ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League.

Matchday 33 results at a glance:

Telone 1-0 Arenel Movers

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Dynamos 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Yadah 3-0 Greenfuel

Hwange 4-3 Highlanders

Chegutu Pirates 2-0 Caps United

Chicken Inn 3-0 Bikita Minerals

Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Herentals

Simba Bhora 0-2 FC Platinum

