Botswana Cabinet: VP To Double As Finance Minister, 26-Year-Old Miss World Africa 2024 Named As Youth Minister
The newly-elected Botswana President Duma Boko announced the first batch of his Cabinet ministers on Monday morning.
Among the key appointments are Ndaba Gaolathe, who will serve as Minister of Finance and Vice President, and Dr. Stephen Modise, who has been appointed Minister of Health, along with his assistant Lawrence Ookeditse.
A new ministry, the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, will be led by Nono Kgafela-Mokoka. Dr. Micus Chombombi has been appointed to head the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, with Dr. Edwin Dikoloti serving as his deputy.
26-year-old Lesego Chombo, Miss Botswana 2022 and Miss World Africa 2024 will lead the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs.
Dr Phenyo Butale has been appointed as the new Minister of International Relations. Said Boko:
This is only the first batch. We will announce more Cabinet ministers as the week progresses.
When asked how many Cabinet ministers he plans to appoint, the President responded, “I initially wanted 10, but after consultation with professionals both locally and internationally, we have decided on 18.”
According to Reuters, the Deputy Minister of Health is an opposition lawmaker, while the Deputy Minister of Agriculture is an independent lawmaker.
Boko has yet to announce the new Minister of Mining, a particularly significant position given that Botswana is the world’s leading diamond producer by value.
More: Pindula News