Botswana Cabinet: VP To Double As Finance Minister, 26-Year-Old Miss World Africa 2024 Named As Youth Minister

5 minutes ago Tue, 12 Nov 2024 07:51:18 GMT

The newly-elected Botswana President Duma Boko announced the first batch of his Cabinet ministers on Monday morning.

Among the key appointments are Ndaba Gaolathe, who will serve as Minister of Finance and Vice President, and Dr. Stephen Modise, who has been appointed Minister of Health, along with his assistant Lawrence Ookeditse.

A new ministry, the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, will be led by Nono Kgafela-Mokoka. Dr. Micus Chombombi has been appointed to head the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, with Dr. Edwin Dikoloti serving as his deputy.

